Fox News Guest Says Tim Scott’s Success Is ‘Threatening To A Guy Like Barack Obama’

Fox News host Jesse Watters and Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt ripped former President Barack Obama for attacking Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Thursday.

Obama attacked Scott over the Republican presidential candidate’s views on race in America during a podcast interview with Democratic political strategist David Axelrod. “There is nothing people like Barack Obama despise more than a successful African American like Tim Scott who has done it on his own with his family, with his community,” Hurt told Watters.

“I think there’s a long history of African American or other minority candidates within the Republican Party who will validate America and say, ‘everything’s great, and we can all make it.’ Nikki Haley, I think, has a similar approach,” Obama told Axelrod on Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Hogwash’: Tim Scott Taunts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ahead Of Appearance On The Show)

WATCH:



Obama also said that Scott was avoiding an “honest accounting of our past and our present.”

Scott, who is black, has faced attacks for being conservative. After Scott gave the response to President Joe Biden’s 2021 address to Congress, liberals launched racist attacks, including a racist campaign hashtag that Twitter allowed to trend.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar lectured Tim Scott about racism during a May 23 show.

“He’s one of these guys, who you know, like Clarence Thomas, a black Republican, who believes in ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ rather than to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans,” Behar said.

Behar was absent from the show when Scott appeared on the program on June 5, where he instead clashed with co-host Sunny Hostin when she tried to lecture him about his views.

“We’ve had an African American president, African American vice president, we’ve had two African Americans be secretaries of state,” Scott told Hostin. “In my home city, the police chief is an African American who’s now running for mayor.”

Scott’s success is “just sort of a foreign concept to Barack Obama and it’s also a rejection of race politics and that’s the thing I think that is most threatening to a guy like Barack Obama, Hurt told Watters.

“Barack Obama has to stop pussy footing around,” Watters said. “I have had enough of him.”

