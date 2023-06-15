Biden Says He Plans To Build A ‘Railroad From The Pacific All The Way Across The Indian Ocean’

President Joe Biden said that his administration plans to build a transoceanic railroad spanning thousands of miles and two of the world’s largest oceans in remarks delivered during a Wednesday evening speech in Washington, D.C.

Biden made the confusing gaffe during a dinner speech at an event hosted by the League of Conservation Voters. “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” he said, seemingly unaware of the logistical hurdles that would need to be cleared in order to do so. (RELATED: What Is Joe Biden Saying? No, Seriously. What Words Are These?)

BIDEN: “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way to across the Indian Ocean… I’m going off-script. I’m gonna get in trouble.” pic.twitter.com/VOX3zhRGzG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2023

“I could go on, but I’m not. I’m going off script, I’m gonna get in trouble,” he added. He also said that his administration has “plans to build, in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world.”

The League of Conservation Voters is an organization which seeks “a world in which tackling the climate crisis, confronting environmental injustice, and strengthening our democracy lead to cleaner and healthier communities, good, well-paying jobs, and a just, equitable, and sustainable future for all,” according to its website.

The Biden administration announced in July 2022 that it would grant $368 million in taxpayer dollars to modernize railroads across rural America, according to the Federal Rail Authority. The administration pledged a further $570 million in taxpayer dollars to projects which “will help reduce vehicle-train collisions” in June 2023, according to the authority.

Biden and his administration have aggressively pursued anti-fossil fuel energy policies since he took office. As a candidate for the presidency in 2019, Biden pledged a personal “guarantee” that his administration would “end fossil fuels” in the U.S.

