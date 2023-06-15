Lakers’ Austin Reaves Inks 7-Figure Shoe Deal With Chinese Company Rigorer (And The Sneakers Are Outright Trash)

This is not swag to me — far from it.

After having a breakout sophomore season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves has inked a sneaker deal with Chinese apparel company Rigorer and is set to launch his own signature shoe.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania interviewed Reaves about the seven-figure deal.

“Honestly I’m blessed to play basketball for a living and I have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what’s going on,” said Reaves.

So far, the new sneakers’ official website only features five styles of shoes — retail price around $90.

Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Man, look … I’m happy for Austin.

I’m happy for him that he got a shoe deal (making seven figures at that). I’m happy for him that he’s going to get a massive payday this summer with the Lakers (and get to play with LeBron and go on a championship run). I’m happy for him that he could potentially be dating Taylor Swift (the legend herself), but man …

Do those sneakers have to be so ugly? Why are we making basketball shoes so ugly today?!

Good God. (RELATED: Kendrick Perkins Predicts LeBron And The Lakers Will Sign James Harden In Free Agency This Summer)

I like how they tried to use the purple and gold, you know, Lakers colors, but the design and shape of the shoe is so wack, man. Like, seriously … I can’t get over how ugly those things are. Reaves should’ve held out a little bit longer for Nike or Adidas or somebody like that (after all, he’s in Los Angeles and plays with LeBron), because Rigorer didn’t do my man any justice.

Let’s go back to the drawing board, because this ain’t it.