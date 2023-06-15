Janice Dickinson Among Nine Additional Women Who Filed New Litigation Against Bill Cosby

Famous model Janice Dickinson is among nine women who have filed new litigation against disgraced actor Bill Cosby.

The documents were filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Nevada. The women allege Cosby “used his enormous power, fame and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers, as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them,” The Guardian reported. Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a “lookback law” weeks earlier that lifted the standard two-year deadline for adults filing sexual abuse cases in the state.

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults https://t.co/ETE8NL1zBY pic.twitter.com/XAOG5JWVSn — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2023

The nine women who came forward in the newly filed litigation are identified as Janice Dickinson, Lise Lotte-Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie, according to The Guardian.

All nine women allege Cosby drugged and assaulted them, the outlet reported. The alleged occurrences date back to 1979-1992.

The women each came forward with their own allegations and reported being assaulted by Cosby in a variety of locations, such as homes, dressing rooms and hotels in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Reno, according to The Guardian.

(warning: discussion of sexual assault) Bill Cosby faces a series of new accusations of sexual assault, after 9 women came forward in a lawsuit. The legal action, filed in federal court in Nevada, alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between 1979 and… pic.twitter.com/Z3zk77Q5Ga — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 15, 2023

Cosby's legal issues continue to mount. He has been accused of a wide range of sexual abuse violations against women, including groping and rape. More than 60 women have come forward with allegations against the 85-year-old, who continues to defend his innocence, The Guardian reported.

Cosby was previously sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in 2018 following a case based in Pennsylvania. He was released in 2021, when his conviction was thrown out as a result of prosecutors breaking an agreement, according to The Guardian.