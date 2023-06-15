REPORT: Kevin Costner Claims His Estranged Wife Charged Nearly $100,000 To His Credit Card

Kevin Costner claims his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, charged $95,000 to his credit card amid their very public divorce, Page Six reported.

The 68-year-old “Yellowstone” star reportedly filed court documents alleging Baumgartner paid for lawyers and a forensic accountant by charging his card “without prior notice” to him, according to Page Six. Costner claims his soon-to-be ex-wife is in violation of their pre-marital agreement, which Baumgartner reportedly wants to share with the public.

Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won’t Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce https://t.co/0Wd4kdM3o6 — People (@people) June 14, 2023

Costner reportedly fears that he will suffer “irreparable harm” and thinks he will be targeted by fraudsters, burglars, and will receive “unwanted and embarrassing global media attention” if his financial information is released and shared, according to Page Six. Costner’s estimated net worth is valued at roughly $250 million.

This isn’t the only battle the famous actor is facing in relation to his divorce.

Kevin Costner vowed for ironclad prenup after being left homeless from first marriage https://t.co/1ygKDTA33P pic.twitter.com/BA4BgHA3dV — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2023

Costner also alleges that Baumgartner has refused to vacate their $145 million home in Carpinteria, California, despite the fact that their prenup reportedly states she has 30 days to leave the residence. Baumgartner was reportedly promised a separate, $1.2 million property as part of their agreement, according to Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce, Rep Drags Her Estranged Husband)

Baumgartner initiated the divorce from Costner by filing papers in May after 18 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.