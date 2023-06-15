Video Shows Multiple American Tourists Fighting Off Feisty Kangaroo At Australian Sanctuary

A viral video shows multiple tourists attempting to fight off a kangaroo Sunday at an Australian wildlife sanctuary.

The kangaroo can be seen closely following a woman before an American tourist intervened. The man reached out to restrain the animal, attempting to protect the woman from the kangaroo’s advances. However, the situation quickly escalated as the kangaroo stood upright on its hind legs and began grabbing the man’s arm.

“My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady,” the tourist’s daughter, Brooke, wrote on TikTok. (RELATED: Herd Of Cattle Attacks Colorado Jogger On Morning Run)

The man tries to keep the kangaroo at a safe distance by kneeing and kicking back. Even after gaining assistance from his son, the kangaroo remained undeterred. When the duo both held the kangaroo’s arms, the feisty animal started kicking.

The dramatic encounter reached its climax when a zookeeper finally stepped in, calling the kangaroo a “naughty boy,” while pointing her finger. Remarkably, the kangaroo seemed to respond immediately to the zookeeper’s stern command.

The wildlife sanctuary, Cohunu Koala Park, was established in 1982 and houses a range of different Australian wildlife, according to PerthNow.

The “roo was just being playful,” a Cohunu Koala Park spokesperson said to visitors, according to PerthNow.

“Sometimes the kangaroos act like that, but they are really just playing…it’s a natural thing,” the spokesperson added. “The more you encourage them, the more they will react.”