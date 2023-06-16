Disgraced Former FBI Official Claims Trump Is A ‘Counterintelligence Nightmare’

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok, the Trump-Russia investigator who was fired over texts to his lover, claimed on Friday that former President Donald Trump was a “counterintelligence nightmare.”

“I’d say Donald Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare still to this day,” Strzok told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “It reminds me back when all our kids were toddlers and you’d have to go to a long car ride and say take your little backpack, pick two toys and you’re going to go on the road and play with it.” (RELATED: Disgraced FBI Official Defends Hillary Clinton’s Handling Of Classified Info: ‘It Was Simply Conversations’)

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment on Tuesday, after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed Friday. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, on Aug. 8,2022 as part of an investigation into allegations that classified documents were removed from the White House as Trump left office in January 2021.

WATCH:



“I think there’s a very reasonable question about whether or not even today the government has back all the classified information Trump took with him,” Strzok claimed. “And so if I’m in the intelligence community, not only have I been busy doing a risk assessment of all the documents being recovered to figure out what needs to be mitigated, I’ve got this deep, uneasy feeling in the pit of my stomach wondering what else was taken that I don’t have back, that I need to worry about.”

“It’s a question and a threat that hasn’t stopped,” Strzok added. “And again, looking at this I see it as a counterintelligence nightmare.”

The FBI fired Strzok on Aug, 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who Strzok had an affair with, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of Strozk’s termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

