Famous Actor Calls Out His Daughter For Alleged ‘Elderly Abuse’

“Good Times” actor John Amos publicly called out his daughter for allegedly lying, taking advantage of him, and trying to profit from him, then said he was the victim of elder abuse at her hands.

Amos’ daughter, Shannon, had recently reported that her father’s condition was “dire” and set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to save his life. Amos rejected her description. Amos’ son K.C. shared a video of his father to social media Wednesday, giving him the opportunity to speak on his own behalf.

The famous actor was in a hospital bed, but was cohesive and able to explain his perspective. “To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page,” Amos said. “As a matter of fact, I am doing well.”

John Amos Says He’s ‘Doing Well’ as He Accuses His Daughter of Elder Abuse pic.twitter.com/TXVbcy38bc — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) June 16, 2023

Amos quickly dismissed any claims Shannon was making about fundraising efforts, and said she was lying by saying he was being victimized and required assistance.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” Amos said.

“I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse,” he said in the video.

Amos explained why he was hospitalized.

“I’m not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed,” he said.

“I’m very capable and I’m very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that,” he continued.

#UPDATE: We spoke with John Amos, who tells us the details laid out by his daughter Shannon Amos are a lie … no one is abusing him and he hasn’t been fighting for his life. https://t.co/EznqwU1Clk — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2023

“My main issues are is I feel like, prior to entering the hospital, I had some ongoing issues with my daughter, who I feel has taken advantage of me,” he said, just as the video cut out. (RELATED: TMZ Releases Video Appearing To Show Interaction Between McGregor And His Accuser)

“There are many different aspects to this situation. It’s interesting how many people have made a conclusion while we are still discovering new elements every single day,” Amos wrote in his caption.