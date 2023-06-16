Financial Executive Arrested For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Teenager Repeatedly

A 54-year-old financial executive was indicted Thursday for allegedly drugging and raping a 14-year-old girl he met online.

Michael Olson is facing a 17-count indictment after allegedly abusing the teenager for months, resulting in her overdose at a New York City hotel, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Olson stands accused of repeatedly giving the child drugs and raping here in hotels throughout Manhattan and Queens.

“This indictment charges that the defendant used drugs and money to engage in targeted and repeated sexual abuse of a child,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in the statement. “My Office is actively investigating these allegations and the potential that the defendant’s criminal conduct reaches much farther than the charges contained in today’s indictment. Our Special Victims Division is fully equipped to support young survivors, with dedicated prosecutors and investigators working alongside specially trained social workers.”

REVEALED: ‘Say Hi To Snow White’: JP Morgan Exec Emailed Jeffrey Epstein Post-Imprisonment | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ This is a very creepy story… but what about everyone else linked to Epstein? Huh? https://t.co/tAe2xPK2yd — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 16, 2023

According to the DA’s office, Olson contacted the teen in Dec. 2022, responding to an Instagram post where she mentioned that clothes were too expensive. Olson reportedly sent the girl a gift card, and began paying her to spend time with him. Throughout the following six months, Olson allegedly paid the child $700 per week for sex, and even flew her to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami, pretending she was his daughter.

On May 26, the child was found overdosing in a Manhattan hotel room, having ingested cocaine, ketamine, and Xanax in her system. She was transported to a local area hospital, where she recovered. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Author Of Trump Exposé Caught Working Closely With Jeffrey Epstein)

Olson was subsequently arrested and paid a $1 million bond to be released, according to the New York Post. While he was out on bail, Olson allegedly tried to contact other children, and he allegedly has multiple other victims. He is believed to have supplied drugs to minors also alleged to be his victims, according to the outlet.

He was remanded without bail at an arraignment in New York on Thursday, the outlet noted. The DA has encouraged any other alleged victims to come forward.