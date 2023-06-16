Patrick Mahomes Claps Back At Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Pat Who?’ With A Super Bowl Ring, Ring

I got Dec. 31 circled on my schedule after this.

Cincinnati Bengals‘ Joe Burrow told reporters Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in the NFL.

“He’s the one to knock off,” Burrow said.

But Bengals wide receiver and Burrow’s right-hand man since their LSU days, Ja’Marr Chase, had a different take.

#Benglas Ja’Marr Chase started the week saying: “Pat who?” Patrick Mahomes finishing it by saying: “That’s Who 💍💍”pic.twitter.com/VFbNiEcNRahttps://t.co/dIdE5BgRUN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2023

“Joe Burrow,” answered Chase. “Everybody knows that. That’s easy. MVP.”

Reporters then told Chase about Burrow naming Patrick Mahomes as his pick, with Chase simply responding, “Pat who?”

Well, Mahomes has appeared to fire back at Chase in a tweet Thursday evening. The two-time Super Bowl champion (and MVP) posted a photo showing off both his rings, with a caption reading, “That’s Who.” During a ceremony Thursday, the Chiefs received their Super Bowl 57 championship rings.

Like I said … I got Dec. 31 circled on my schedule.

If you don’t know, that’s when the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play each other again, with that game taking place in Kansas City. With “who?” talk and ring-flexing going on, a few fights might break out in this one. I can definitely imagine the entertainment value being real in this game, so get your popcorn ready.

And remember when I said in a recent blog (‘Their Fans Are Really Sh**ty’: Chicago Bears’ Justin Jones Rips Green Bay Packers Fanbase) how wrestling-style promos work in football? (RELATED: REPORT: Ray Lewis III Dead At 28)

Here’s another example for you … so great.

P.S. Nice ring, Chiefs Kingdom.

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

Though y’all totally stole the open-ring idea from my Atlanta Braves — just sayin’.