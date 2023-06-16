Trump Praises Tucker Carlson For Being ‘Exactly Right’

Former President Donald Trump praised Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Friday for being “exactly right” about his indictment.

Carlson took aim at the Biden administration’s indictment of Trump in Tuesday night’s episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” He called the criminal charges against Trump a “total destruction of the American justice system,” and accused the administration of attempting to take down Trump politically over his foreign policy positions and current polling numbers.

“The prosecution of Donald Trump is transparently political,” Carlson said. “He’s literally Joe Biden’s main political opponent — he’s polling at over 60% among Republican voters right now. So, Joe Biden is doing what no president has ever dared to do: He’s using law enforcement power to lock up his chief rival. That’s happening right now.”

Trump praised the Daily Caller co-founder’s words in a video uploaded by Team Trump.

“Tucker Carlson, a very good guy, is exactly right,” Trump said. “The number one reason the totally corrupt Biden administration and the sick Washington establishment are after me is because I stand up to their failed foreign policy agenda. The one thing Washington cannot forgive is that I put America first, always put America first. I could never help it. I have to do that in order to make America great again.”

Tucker Carlson is Exactly Right! pic.twitter.com/p2pb17Vsp9 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 16, 2023

The former president said he rejects the Washington establishment’s “foolish and disastrous” wars, its “horrific, globalist” trade policies and its “open border catastrophes.” He vowed to stop the bombings in the Ukraine and Russia through his foreign policy agenda. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Takes Aim At ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Biden)

“That’s why, despite the massive criminality and corruption of the Clintons, the Bidens, the Obamas and all the rest, none of them ever get indicted or ever get investigated,” Trump continued. “They’re totally protected by a fake and disgusting system. But I did everything right and the system tries to throw me right into a jail. They can’t beat me at the ballot box, so they’re out there trying to take me out by other means, anything they can think of. These people don’t love our country.”

Trump said he would not have been indicted if he hadn’t run for President, and vowed “justice will be done” on Election Day 2024.

The former president is charged with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of over 300 classified documents while out of office. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the indictment, charged Trump with 31 counts of allegedly violating the Espionage Act, or the willful retention of national security information.