‘I’ll Do A Boob Reveal’: Paige Spiranac Addresses Viral Rickie Fowler Tweet That’s ‘Blowing Up’ Her DMs

Social media influencer and former golfer, Paige Spiranac, addressed a viral rumor circulating on the internet Thursday she would “do a boob reveal when Rickie Fowler wins a Major.”

The false tweet, combined with Fowler’s record-breaking performance in the first round of the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, created a ton of excitement. Fowler shot an incredible 62 for the lowest round in tournament history.

“A meme account posted a fake tweet awhile ago and now people are blowing up my DMs!” Spiranac tweeted. “This is not true so don’t get your hopes up. But I did pick Rickie as a long shot so at least I have that going for me lol.” (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Takes Notes From Jan Stephenson In Draw Dropping Ad)

A meme account posted a fake tweet awhile ago and now people are blowing up my DMs! This is not true so don’t get your hopes up. But I did pick Rickie as a long shot so at least I have that going for me lol pic.twitter.com/WK9DZfJPsX — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 16, 2023

The false post had a picture of Spiranac “with a quote that said, ‘if Rickie wins, I will let the girls come out and play,'” the social media star told Marca in an Instagram Q & A.

Although Fowler has never won a major, he has finished in the top three in all four major golf championships. In 2018, he took second place at the Masters. His great start Thursday was somewhat spoiled by competitor Xander Schauffele, who matched the incredible feat 20 minutes later.

Still, many of Spiranac’s 900,000 followers were focused on Fowler’s performance and the false tweet, peppering her Twitter account with DMs.

One follower, apparently joking, tweeted, “Its on the internet it has to be true,” to which Spiranac responded, “The amount of people who think this is real is concerning lol.”

But Spiranac noted it is not all a laughing matter. “This is going to haunt me,” she told Marca. “It’s all fake, not true, not real and that meme needs to just disappear forever.”