‘Sandy Mounds’: Paige Spiranac Releases Stripper Mockumentary Inspired By ‘Spinal Tap’

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac released a mockumentary Friday satirizing her difficult transition from professional golfer to professional stripper.

Spiranac, who wrote and directed the satirical film, says she was inspired by “Spinal Tap,” one of her favorite movies.

Some fun facts about the stripper video! Watch here if you haven’t seen it yet-https://t.co/ReVqIddvfz 1. Spinal Tap is one of my favorite movies and the inspiration for this video

2. I wrote and directed it

3. We learned graphite poles and shafts are better so upgrade your… pic.twitter.com/V6rxITSXen — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 26, 2023

Although satirical, the video addresses real issues Spiranac has dealt with, including her attempts to become a professional golfer and the oftentimes harsh criticism she has received as an online personality.

“It’s been a really long journey. Obviously I had a once-professional golf career, and crashed and burned publicly in front of everyone,” Spiranac said. “I think the last time people remember me is crying during a press conference cause I was just such a bad golfer, and I’ve been trying to, like, find my way and figure it out and I’ve just been seeing these comments everywhere.”

Spiranac goes on to note social media comments like, “Are you a golfer or are you a stripper?” led her to the realization stripping might be her “calling.” (RELATED: Paige Spiranac New Super Bowl LVII Reporting Gig)

“I feel like my followers and, you know, everyone on the Internet was right,” Spiranac tells the interviewer. “That I was born for this.”

Spiranac says she considered stage names like “Tits McGavin” and “Alpha Jugs” before choosing “Sandy Mounds.”

But the transition from golfer to stripper was hard. The video shows Spiranac struggling with the stripper pole before she had one designed like a graphite golf shaft.

Spiranac noted she “was covered in bruises and was so sore. Pole dancing is so hard!”

“I’m not really set up to do this,” she said. “I can’t dance. I have no upper body strength. We’ll see how it goes. But if the followers and people out there think that I can do it, then I can do it.”

Spiranac attempted to hold back tears before saying, “If there’s one thing that could stop me it’s the fact that I can’t handle pressure.”

The mockumentary ends with Spiranac being booed off staged in a smokey strip club before text flashed on the screen reading, “Yet again, Paige suffered disappointment when she realized she wasn’t cut out to be a stripper.”