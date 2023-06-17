EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: White Leftist Threatens To Call Police On Black Daily Caller Reporter At LGBT Rally

Daily Caller reporter Corey Walker was confronted by pro-LGBT protestors who yelled at him with racially charged remarks and threatened to call the police while he recorded footage of a rally for transgender rights Friday night.

At one point during the LGBT rally, a white women threatened to call the police on Walker, who is black, for taking footage and asking questions. She also told Walker she did not want to “deal with a black man” who was being a “dick” to protestors.

The “DC Dyke March” is an annual protest march to bring visibility to the lesbian community and it took place at Lafayette Square in downtown Washington, DC. The 2023 iteration of the event, which changes themes each year, focused on issues impacting the transgender community. The event featured many trans-identifying individuals dressed as women and some were topless, despite children being in attendance.

Daily Caller reporter Corey Walker asked one of the event organizers— formally known as “Dyke Marshals”— for a comment regarding the event and issues affecting the broader LGBT community. (RELATED: Massive Crowd Protests Outside Of Dodgers Stadium Against Drag Group Mocking Catholics)

The event organizer asked which publication he worked for and Walker replied with “Daily Caller.” After researching the publication on a cell phone, the organizer refused to answer Walker’s questions.

FULL VIDEO BELOW:

“Why would you be out here shilling for fucking right-wing extremists? What’s wrong with you, you don’t have no fucking home training?” the organizer asked Walker,

He responded by attempting to lower tensions by apologizing, but organizer took issue with the use of gendered language in Walker’s apology. Earlier in the evening, a volunteer with the march told Walker that the organizer used “they/them” pronouns.

“I’m sorry ma’am,” Walker stated.

“I’m not a ma’am. You don’t even know me,” the organizer said, despite appearing to be female.

The organizer instructed other event participants to not speak with Walker, saying “he’s [a] right-wing pundit.”

A volunteer with the march attempted to get Walker to leave, a request that he refused. Moments later, a swarm of volunteers with black umbrellas swarmed the Daily Caller journalist and attempted to obstruct his video recording.

Walker attempted to evade the umbrellas and then he encountered a group of event attendees who were supposedly unaffiliated with the official march. The event participants attempted to get Walker to leave and he refused.

“I hope you’re on the right side of this too, right,” a woman asked.

“Well, I’m a journalist. So, I’m not on any side,” Walker replied.

A lengthy back-and-forth ensued between Walker and three members of the group, including a female participant who called Walker a “dick” and an “asshole” for his questions.

Walker attempted to evade the group and umbrella-wielding volunteers for a second time, and the female event-attendee stopped him by grabbing the reporter’s scooter and refusing to get off. She finally jumped off Walker’s scooter after he made a strongly worded demand for her to remove herself.

Once she got off Walker’s scooter, the woman used her phone’s flashlight to obscure the journalist’s ability to record more video footage of the demonstrators.

“Do you think that they came here to stand here and hold umbrellas?” the woman asked Walker as she continued to call him names. The group of demonstrators continued to follow Walker as he resumed his attempt to evade them. The woman, who is white, then threatened to call the police on the journalist, who is black.

“You’re gonna call the cops on me?” Walker asked.

“Yeah, because you’re being an asshole.” the woman shot back.

The woman angrily accused Walker of hitting her with his scooter and threatened to “chuck it across the fucking park” if it happened again. She proceeded to mock Walker for saying he felt threatened by her remarks.

“Well, I’m threatening you, boo-fucking-hoo,” she said.

Another “Dyke Marshal” intervened and accused Walker of “aggressively following people around.”

“We are here to fight for our own rights, and you’re fucking with us,” the activist said.

Walker denied the allegations and attempted to ask the organizers and attendees for their opinions about recent legislation impacting minors who claim to identify as transgender.

The same unnamed woman interrupted and said that the event was about “trans rights.” She said she did not want to “deal with a black man for an hour-and-a-half because they’re being a dick.” The woman also accused Walker of not supporting his own rights as a black American.

A “Dyke Marshal” then told the swarm of umbrella-wielding volunteers and angry event attendees that the event was nearly over, so it was no longer worth attempting to block Walker. As the group departed, they had some parting words for the journalist.

“I hope you get a good picture of my ass,” one volunteer told Walker.

“Kiss my ass.” said another volunteer.

As Mr. Walker made his exit, one event attendee wearing a baseball jersey and basketball shorts followed Walker and called him a “fascist” multiple times. The reporter responded with question about men who identify as transgender women.

“Should transgender women be considered lesbians if they’re attracted to women?”

“You’re talking to a transgender woman right now,” the attendee responded while walking away.

“Okay, goodbye sir.” Mr. Walker concluded. (RELATED: ‘Blasphemy’: US Bishops Slam LA Dodgers For Honoring LGBT Anti-Catholic Group)

Flyers for the event describe the “Dyke March” as a program organized to “center Dykes who are trans, queer, women, nonbinary, lesbians, bi, pan, and other identities that are oft-marginalized by the mainstream LGBT+ movement.” In addition, the event purports to be “anti-capitalist, anti-gentrification, and anti-police.”