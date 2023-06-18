Sports

Legendary West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Resigns After DUI Arrest

West Virginia v Maryland

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Alexander Pease Contributor
West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned Saturday from his coaching position after a DUI arrest Friday.

The West Virginia University head basketball coach said in a statement he will walk away from his post “effective immediately.” “I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community,” Huggins said.

Huggins reportedly initially broke the news to his players during a team meeting Saturday, according to an ESPN report.

The famous coach was arrested in Pittsburgh at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night after police came across a black SUV holding up traffic. The SUV was damaged with a “flat and shredded tire” and the driver’s side door was ajar, according to police, the outlet reported.

Officers told Huggins to pull the vehicle to the side of the road, which was a challenge for the coach, alleged police. Police then grew suspicious the driver was intoxicated, prompting a sobriety test — which Huggins did not pass, according to ESPN. (RELATED: ‘I Was Drinking!:’ Florida Mom Crashes Her Car, Gets Second DUI In Two Months With Multiple Children In Vehicle)

Huggins submitted to a breath test which allegedly determined his blood alcohol content was 0.21%, twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania, according to the outlet.

Just six weeks ago Huggins found himself in hot water over an “anti-gay slur” during an interview for a Cincinnati radio station. This controversy caused the coach to get slapped with a $1,000,000 salary reduction as well as a three-game suspension, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Major University Mandates Sensitivity Training, Cuts Salary For Coach Who Said ‘F*gs’ During Interview)

Huggins is an alumni of West Virginia University, having once played on the team he coached since 2007. Last fall, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the outlet reported.

During his tenure as head coach, Huggins led the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA tournament appearances as well as making it to the Final Four back in 2010, ESPN added.

SYRACUSE, NY – MARCH 27: Head coach Bob Huggins (R) of the West Virginia Mountaineers gets set to address the crowd as his playes celebrate with the East Regional trophy (held by Da’Sean Butler #1) after West Virginia won 73-66 against the Kentucky Wildcats during the east regional final of the 2010 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2010 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

This is not Coach Huggin’s first DUI.

The longtime coach was convicted of drunk driving in 2004 during his time as a coach in Cincinnati, where he led the team to 14 consecutive NCAA appearances from 1992 through 2005, according to ESPN. In between coaching for Cincinnati and his alma mater, Huggins spent a single season leading the men’s basketball team at Kansas State.

It is unclear who will become Huggins’ successor.