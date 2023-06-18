Legendary West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Resigns After DUI Arrest

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned Saturday from his coaching position after a DUI arrest Friday.

The West Virginia University head basketball coach said in a statement he will walk away from his post “effective immediately.” “I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community,” Huggins said.

Huggins reportedly initially broke the news to his players during a team meeting Saturday, according to an ESPN report.

Updated story on Bob Huggins resigning as WVU coach. Is this the end of a Hall of Fame career? What does WVU do next? https://t.co/xs7Ks5RqKd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 18, 2023

The famous coach was arrested in Pittsburgh at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night after police came across a black SUV holding up traffic. The SUV was damaged with a “flat and shredded tire” and the driver’s side door was ajar, according to police, the outlet reported.

Officers told Huggins to pull the vehicle to the side of the road, which was a challenge for the coach, alleged police. Police then grew suspicious the driver was intoxicated, prompting a sobriety test — which Huggins did not pass, according to ESPN. (RELATED: ‘I Was Drinking!:’ Florida Mom Crashes Her Car, Gets Second DUI In Two Months With Multiple Children In Vehicle)

Huggins submitted to a breath test which allegedly determined his blood alcohol content was 0.21%, twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania, according to the outlet.

Just six weeks ago Huggins found himself in hot water over an “anti-gay slur” during an interview for a Cincinnati radio station. This controversy caused the coach to get slapped with a $1,000,000 salary reduction as well as a three-game suspension, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Major University Mandates Sensitivity Training, Cuts Salary For Coach Who Said ‘F*gs’ During Interview)

Huggins is an alumni of West Virginia University, having once played on the team he coached since 2007. Last fall, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the outlet reported.

I feel like this needs to be on Twitter tonight. pic.twitter.com/KT6eIH5rBm — WVU Recruit Fan Page (@FanRecruitWVU) June 18, 2023

During his tenure as head coach, Huggins led the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA tournament appearances as well as making it to the Final Four back in 2010, ESPN added.

Bob Huggins has resigned from West Virginia. The man who was college basketball’s active winningest head coach is done on the sidelines in one of the most disastrous downfalls of a leader in the sport’s history. The story on the end of an era in Morgantown:https://t.co/1mYVni4yOo — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 18, 2023

This is not Coach Huggin’s first DUI.

The longtime coach was convicted of drunk driving in 2004 during his time as a coach in Cincinnati, where he led the team to 14 consecutive NCAA appearances from 1992 through 2005, according to ESPN. In between coaching for Cincinnati and his alma mater, Huggins spent a single season leading the men’s basketball team at Kansas State.

It is unclear who will become Huggins’ successor.