Bear Makes Daring Escape After Stealing Pork Chops

A large bear intruded into a Colorado home and ran away after stealing some pork chops Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The hungry bear decided to make itself comfortable in somebody’s home but, rather than porridge, this time it opted for a pair of pork chops, according to the New York Post. Neighbor Heidi Hannah recorded the fuzzy friend escaping with the “loot” from a second-floor window in Steamboat Springs and locking itself in one of the home’s upstairs bedrooms. (RELATED: Bear Harasses Chickens. Man Shoots Bear. Bear Attacks Man)

Hannah called the police once she realized the house owners were not inside, the outlet reported.

Massive bear breaks into Colorado home, devours pork chops: video https://t.co/N0TDfwTogg pic.twitter.com/G0U2m5v3mC — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2023

The bear made multiple attempts to crawl down from the window, but it was too high for the animal to land safely. An officer then opened the door of the master bedroom where the bear was trapped. The beast immediately went downstairs and returned to the forest through the window it originally entered.

“He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open, and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy,” said Ryan MacFarlane, the owner of the house, when he learned of the hilarious episode.

MacFarlane was grateful, in the end, the unexpected intruder was a “respectful house guest.”