Editorial

Woman Crawls Through McDonald’s Drive-Thru Window In An Attempt To Make Her Own Food In Awesome Viral Video

McDonald's Drive-Thru Window (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@greergreer/video/7108932434946886958)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A woman is making waves on the internet for all the right reasons.

In a viral TikTok video shared by @greergreer, a woman was in need of a McDonald’s fix, but the restaurant wasn’t taking orders because it had run out of gloves to safely make the food. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t stop her! She crawled right through the drive-thru window and offered to just make it herself! Check out the awesome video below.

@greergreer #fyp #viral #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – quezgreer

Generally speaking, when we see someone crawl through a drive-thru window, bad things are about to happen. It’s almost always a sign that someone is going to start swinging.

I wish that wasn’t the reality of the situation but we’ve all seen enough videos to know that it is!

This woman wasn’t interested in causing problems. She was only interested in making herself some food. Given the lack of work ethic these days in America, she really should be applauded more than anything else!

Instead of demanding someone else do the dirty work, she was more than willing to do it herself. That’s a spirit among the youth in 2022 that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Props to this young woman for leading from the front. You love to see it!