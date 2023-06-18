Video Shows Florida Deputy Pulled Beneath Floodwaters During Rescue Of Drowning Man

A Florida deputy was sucked underwater into a storm drain Friday during the rescue of a drowning man.

Footage shows Deputy William Hollingsworth being pulled beneath floodwaters as he attempted to help a stranded motorist, according to the New York Post.

The Escambia County deputy almost drowned when he was dragged 100 feet below the surface into a storm drain. The deputy and the stranded motorist, identified as David, emerged from the opposite side of the Pensacola roadway after they were submerged beneath the rough waves for approximately 30 seconds, the outlet reported.

Bodycam video posted on the Escambia County Sherrif’s Office Facebook page reveals torrential rains and flooding on Route 98 during the incident. The panhandle suffered thunderstorms and tornadoes, according to the New York Post.

“I got you! Oh man, I got you!” Hollingsworth said to David when they resurfaced. “David, can you believe what just happened to us? Oh, my God. Thank you, Jesus.” (RELATED: Truck Driver Rescued From Kenyan Crocodile-Infested Waters After Sudden Flash Flood)

“I almost died,” David said.

The two men hugged, agreeing they never held their breath like that before in their lives.

“I’m alive!” David said.

After apologizing to David due to his guilt for telling him to cross the flood, the deputy advised David not to leave their location to avoid being sucked into the water again.

The Escambia County Sherrif’s Office said the two men are lucky to be alive, according to WEAR News ABC 3.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Deputy Hollingsworth demonstrated exceptional courage, exemplifying what men and women of law enforcement display every day, the outlet reported.