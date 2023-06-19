Biden To Attend Campaign Fundraiser In California — Just Miles Away From DeSantis

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to host presidential campaign events miles away from each other in Northern California on Monday as the 2024 race heats up.

The president flew to California in the morning, and is planning to deliver climate remarks in Palo Alto, before participating in a campaign reception in Los Gatos, California, at 3:30 p.m. local time, followed by another event in Atherton, California, nearly three hours later. (RELATED: Biden Holds First Rally Of 2024 Campaign)

The Los Gatos event will be held at an undisclosed location and will be hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman as well as Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott and his wife, Shannon Hunt-Scott, the East Bay Times reported. The Atherton fundraiser costs $6,600 to attend and is being hosted by former state controller Steve Westly, according to the outlet.

DeSantis was raising money in Sacramento, California, on Monday morning at an event hosted by real estate developer Steven Eggert and his wife, Pamela, KCRA reported. A ticket for the breakfast, held at a country club, was reportedly being sold at $3,300 a piece.

The Florida governor was covert while entering the country club and entered through the back entrance to avoid reporters, according to KCRA reporter Ashley Zavala.

Good morning from outside the Del Paso Country club, where Ron DeSantis is reportedly being hosted for a private fundraiser. Everyone from the guard at the gate, the host and the campaign have been tightlipped. DeSantis did not come through the front. pic.twitter.com/k6vLDVLg0h — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 19, 2023

Florida sent two migrant flights to Sacramento earlier in June, and this is the first time DeSantis will visit the city since.

“It’s hard to comment on things like that,” Biden told reporters Monday in response to a question about DeSantis being in the city after sending the migrant flights.

Just days before his California trip, DeSantis taunted the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, to “stop pussyfooting around” and join the 2024 race.

Biden and DeSantis have both dealt blows to each other during their administrations. The Florida governor took aim at Biden’s fall at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, saying he wishes the “United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it’s sustained under Joe Biden.” The president criticized DeSantis’ actions on Medicaid, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre apparently took issue with his Disney attacks, saying she “would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse.”