New Hit Song ‘Pound Town’ Makes ‘WAP’ Sound Like Shakespeare

Rapper Sexyy Red released the official lyrics for her newly released hit song, “Pound Town,” and offered up an explanation for the meaning behind the raunchy anthem in an early June video for the lyrics website Genius.

The artist’s song is just about as vulgar as it can get, and fans are comparing the crass lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit “WAP.” The lyrics primarily describe various sexual acts, and they’re pretty much self-explanatory, which makes the artist’s commentary on each verse totally unnecessary. Fans who aren’t into lyrics such as “I’m just tryna get my coochie stretched” should probably go elsewhere for their entertainment.

Sexxy Red unapologetically broke down each fragment of her single and fleshed out the meaning behind her words in a video that has been viewed well over 100,000 times on YouTube alone.

Red, whose real name is Janae Wherry, appeared in an all-pink jumpsuit and blonde wig as she spat the lyrics, which include such gems as “Nut on my tits,” and “My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown.” She went on to describe her own bootyhole in agonizing detail.

She also implores would-be lovers to “suck a bitch toes” and declares (surprising no one) that her son “need a new papi.”

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments section. Many praised the artist for unapologetically being herself, while others slammed her for being vulgar and pushed back against the raunchy lyrics. (RELATED: Fans Are Put-Off By The Weeknd’s Sex Scenes In ‘The Idol’)

“This song came on with my gramma in the car,” wrote one fan.

“‘A shocker’ is a understatement,” another commented.

“We did not need the meaning 💀” another user posted.