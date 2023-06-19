Man Allegedly Stabs Pit Bull In Central Park After Argument Between Dog Walkers

A man allegedly stabbed a pit bull to death in Central Park, New York City, on Saturday evening, following an argument between him and another dog walker, according to multiple reports.

The alleged stabber was walking his three dogs without leashes near E. 106th St. and East Drive at about 8:30 p.m., the New York Daily News reported. He encountered a German Shepherd pit bull mix and a Chihuahua, whose owners, a middle-aged couple had leashed, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Watch: Video Captures Daytime Stabbing In Middle Of New York Street)

The suspected stabber’s dogs then reportedly attacked the leashed dogs. An argument broke out between the alleged stabber and the woman whose pit bull was attacked, according to the Associated Press (AP). As the woman tried to pull the fighting dogs apart, the man allegedly fished out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix, the AP news report said.

The pit bull mix was later put down at a local animal clinic, local police said, according to the AP news report. Another dog owner reportedly said the pit bull got along with his dogs well. “They play together, they run together, every day,” he added, according to PIX11 News.

No arrest was made as of Sunday, but the police opened an investigation into the matter, according to the AP and PIX11 reports.