REPORT: Suns Closing In On Trade For Bradley Beal, Creating New Big 3 With Durant And Booker In Blockbuster Deal

Oh, man. This stings as a Miami Heat fan.

The Phoenix Suns are closing in on a trade for three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, finalizing a deal with the Washington Wizards in a package that will reportedly see Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks be sent to D.C. (as well as a picks exchange), according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It could take a few days for the trade to be completed, but Beal is headed to Phoenix to create a new Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, according to Woj’s report.

One reason why it could take some time for the deal to get finalized is because it’s allowing Washington to attempt a three-way trade to ship Paul to a contender, according to ESPN. If no trade is done, Paul and the Wizards could then discuss a contract buyout, making CP3 a free agent.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

Yeah, I’m not gonna lie. I was 100% confident the Miami Heat were going to land Bradley Beal.

It just made sense: Beal wanted to be here, and Miami were reportedly being aggressive in their pursuit for Beal offering up Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and a few first round draft picks. But then another report came out about how the Wizards wanted more, though it was never clarified what that was, exactly. I don’t know, man.

All I know is the Miami Heat are always “looking into” top talent, like how we were supposed to land Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline — didn’t happen. And now here we were supposed to land Bradley Beal — didn’t happen. Remember how we were going to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in free agency?

Yeah, didn’t happen.

I love the Heat, and I love Pat Riley, but Lord have mercy. I’m getting tired of this nonsense. Every offseason and every trade deadline, Miami is always supposed to land a top fish. Pat Riley is supposed to continue his “godfather” ways. But from where I’m sitting, that aura around Pat is diminishing. I hate to say that, but why does this keep happening?

The most boujee league in all of sports, and we have a hard time bringing in a superstar to South Beach nowadays … why? (RELATED: REPORT: Zion Williamson Has ‘No Relationship’ With Pelicans Organization, ‘Minimal’ With New Orleans Teammates)

And now I’m supposed to believe that we’re going to magically land Damian Lillard?

Yeah, okay. I’ll believe it when I see it.

I’m at that point.