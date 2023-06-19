REPORT: Cody Longo’s Cause Of Death Revealed

An autopsy report confirmed soap opera star Cody Longo’s death was caused by “chronic ethanol abuse.”

The former “Days of Our Lives” star died from years of hard drinking that eventually took a toll on his body, according to TMZ. The report also noted that Longo’s body was decomposing when it was discovered.

Longo was found dead in his bed in his home in Austin, Texas in February, at the age of 34. The scene was reportedly littered with alcohol bottles, according to TMZ.

The actor had a longstanding problem with alcohol abuse and had faced a number of setbacks over the course of his career as a result of his addiction. His family said he attended a rehab clinic in the summer of 2022 in an effort to clean up his lifestyle, according to TMZ.

Longo’s alcoholism led to a run-in with the law in 2013. He was charged with drinking under the influence and agreed to a plea deal that required him to attend alcohol education classes at the time. (RELATED: Tina Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Longo, who was best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on “Days of Our Lives,” also starred in “Ball Don’t Lie,” “Make It or Break It” and “Hollywood Heights,” according to Variety.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Clark, and their three children.