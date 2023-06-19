US

Video Shows Bear Cub Helping Itself To Fish From Backyard Pond In California

Public/Screenshot/Website — ktla.com via onscene.tv

Public/Screenshot/Website — ktla.com via onscene.tv

Kevin Harness Contributor
Font Size:

A California homeowner recorded video of a bear cub helping itself to some fish from a koi pond in their backyard Friday.

The bear was seen curiously exploring the backyard and left for a bit before coming back later that same day, according to KTLA. He discovered the koi pond during his second visit.

The bear dove headfirst into the pond and splashed around for a bit before getting away with an unknown amount of fish, video shared by KTLA shows. (RELATED: Baby Black Bear Shocks Beachgoers As He Casually Swims Near The Shore)

A Colorado woman experienced a similar encounter Wednesday, when she recorded video of a bear climbing into her neighbor’s home and making off with some pork chops.

A Colorado family woke up Aug. 7, 2022, to see a bear climbing up a tree and performing a series of acrobatic moves to get to a bird feeder.

Bears, such as black bears, are known to be intelligent animals that use problem-solving skills and memory to acquire food. They will often return to the same location if they learned that spot has an abundant source of food, according to AZ Animals.