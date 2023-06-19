Video Shows Famous Artist Getting Whacked In Face After Fan Chucks Item Onstage Mid-Concert

Famous singer Bebe Rexha fell to the ground in pain and reportedly required three stitches after a phone was chucked at her face Sunday while she performed on stage.

Rexha was performing live at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, when someone in the crowd allegedly launched their cell phone and hit her right in the face. A video of the moment has been shared online and continues to gain traction after already being viewed 2.9 million times. The video shows Rexha falling to the ground and clutching her face before her entourage comes out to assist her.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The 33-year-old performer was taking a few steps upstage toward the audience while singing, when suddenly the phone was launched and appeared to strike her just below her left eye, according to the New York Post.

Reports indicate she may have required three stitches to close the cut on her face, but the extent of her injuries has not been verified, and her condition remains unclear at this time, according to the New York Post. (REPORT: Watch Security Guards Get Involved As This Fan Absolutely Loses His Marbles During Ice Spice Concert)

Fans could be heard gasping when she was hit and quickly began chanting her name in a show of support for the injured star.

Fans have since taken to social media to slam the perpetrator for their actions. Many posted angry messages calling out the person that allegedly caused her injury. Others took to social media to share words of love and support to those that were injured during this incident.