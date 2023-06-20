‘Clearly His Son Did Something Wrong’: ABC Reporter Throws Cold Water On Biden’s Claim Hunter Was Innocent

ABC’s Jonathan Karl threw cold water on President Joe Biden’s claim that his son, Hunter, was innocent after he was charged Tuesday.

Hunter was charged by Trump-appointed Attorney David Weiss with illegally possessing a handgun while on drugs in 2018 and failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered a probation agreement for the gun charge. He is unlikely to serve any jail time.

Karl joined “The View” to discuss.

“Republicans have been comparing Hunter Biden’s case with Trump’s legal troubles, suggesting a two-tier system of justice. President Trump just called it a traffic ticket. Is the criticism fair?” co-host Sara Haines asked. (RELATED: ‘Those Are Vague, Ambiguous Terms’: Leo Terrell Lays Out Legal Questions Surrounding Hunter’s Charges)

“Well, look, there are very different circumstances here, but on one hand — it depends on what perspective you’re looking at this. Joe Biden becomes president. He did nothing to stop this investigation. This investigation went forward. He insisted — he said as recently as last month, ‘my son did nothing wrong.’ Well, now his own Justice Department has entered into a plea agreement where his son has pled guilty to two crimes and has been charged with a third crime, a felony. So clearly his son did something wrong, and that shows that, you know, this went forward and he did nothing to stop it,” Karl said.

“What Republicans will say is that it didn’t look at the bigger issues,” Karl continued. “And, look, again, we don’t know because when a prosecutor looks at a case, he makes a decision about what to charge. He doesn’t tell us about what he didn’t charge and why he didn’t. But this is going to be continued to be investigated, these issues of conflict of interest and playing off his name and the Biden family name will be investigated by Congress, by Republicans in Congress and the issue is not going away.”

Biden said as recently as May on MSNBC that Hunter has “done nothing wrong.”

“I trust him, I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”