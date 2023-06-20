Editorial

Holy Cow! Arena Football Referee Gets Absolutely Mack Truck’d And Goes Flying Like He’s Singing R.Kelly

During the Sioux Falls Storm and Tulsa Oilers arena football game, a referee was sent flying after being absolutely Mack Truck'd by a player. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @siouxfallsstorm]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Yikes! My man got steamrolled!

Over the weekend, the Sioux Falls Storm and Tulsa Oilers squared off in what would ultimately lead to a win for the Storm, which moved them closer to a berth in the Indoor Football League playoffs.

And by the way, they played on an outright gorgeous tar black turf.

The highlight of the game had to come in the second quarter, and that’s what brings us to a flying referee.

Clifton Duck, who formerly played for Appalachian State in college as a defensive back and then spent time with the Chicago Bears in the NFL, intercepted Tulsa’s quarterback in the end zone. As Duck was running the ball back up the field, a referee happened to be in his way, and with Duck not having anywhere to go, well … I’ll just let you watch it for yourself.

WATCH:

Holy cow, man!

He was sent flying so high, he had to be singing the R. Kelly classic:

I don’t wanna make fun of him, I’m sure both the hit and turf landing hurt. But wow … even the referee had to give a nice little chuckle at that clip when we went back and watched it. (RELATED: Um… What? Texas Longhorns Football Posts Bizarre Video To Social Media)

Painful, but it’s hilariously classic — I’d be proud of this if I was that zebra.