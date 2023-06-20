House Oversight Chairman Reviews Documents Related To Alleged Biden Family Corruption

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer viewed additional FBI documents pertaining to Hunter Biden on Tuesday, after previously gaining access to an FD-1023 form allegedly implicating Joe Biden in a “pay-to-play” scheme.

“Over 50% of the documents were redacted … so there really wasn’t anything to talk about,” Comer said. The documents mentioned “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and there was some type of investigation with respect to fraud taking place, but there was so much redacted you couldn’t really tell anything.”

Comer said he was concerned that the two documents were both dated from 2017, despite the original FD-1023 form having two footnotes referencing documents from 2017 and 2018. He noted that he asked where the 2018 document was, to which they responded “well, we didn’t bring it.”

The first FD-1023 form was produced in 2020 after an FBI informant made allegations about Joe Biden being involved in a “pay-to-play” scheme with a “foreign national” while he was vice president, lawmakers who saw the document have said. The alleged deal specifically dealt with “getting a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma where Hunter Biden sat on the board,” Republican Georgia Rep. and committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene previously told the Caller.

House Oversight was given access to view the form — with the name of the informant redacted — after Comer threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to provide the document. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ — MTG Says Joe Biden Should Serve Jail Time After Reading FBI Doc Relating To Burisma)

The president has dismissed the allegations in the form as a “bunch of malarkey.”

House Oversight produced a report May 10 alleging members of the Biden family received a total of $10 million from Romanian and Chinese sources while Joe Biden was vice president through a chain of various LLCs.

“The focus of the investigation is Joe Biden and trying to determine what role he played the millions of dollars that his family took from foreign nationals that was laundered through shell companies into various Biden family accounts,” Comer added in his remarks.