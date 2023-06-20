‘Biggest Fight Yet’: 28-Year-Old MMA Star Cris Lencioni Suffers Cardiac Arrest

I unfortunately have some sad news to bring you out of the world of mixed martial arts.

Cris Lencioni, who is an MMA fighter in Bellator, is “currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet” after he suffered from a cardiac arrest earlier in June, his family announced Monday.

In a GoFundMe post, Lencioni’s family said that he had a medical incident June 8 and remains in the hospital. His family launched a page for Lencioni to raise money for financial support.

“On June 8th Cris suffered a cardiac arrest,” read the description. “As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet. We believe in the goodness of God, and we don’t know anyone with more will, strength, and determination than Cris. Cris has already overcome so much in his life, and we have faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle.”

Bellator featherweight Cris Lencioni suffered cardiac arrest while training, currently in ICU https://t.co/J4OmLIHy3u pic.twitter.com/cFl5196PBe — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 19, 2023

“Cris has made a significant impact on those in his life and community. He is quite a character, quick to tease and make jokes, has the most infectious laugh, and is always so full of light and life. Cris is a natural entertainer, his MMA persona makes him so fun to watch.

“He loves working with children and has often made sure kids were able to participate in tournaments and train BJJ in his gym regardless of their ability to pay. He has always talked about the importance of mentoring kids and being there to support kids who are struggling with hard things. His gym and kids’ program is his passion project.”

Chael Sonnen, a former MMA fighter, gave thoughts and prayers to the family of Lencioni.

Sunshine got his nickname because he’s always in a bright and cheerful mood. This is a young man who prepared his whole life for a fight and it appears he just found one.

Please consider helping the family in this time of need. It will be considered a personal favor.… pic.twitter.com/lJhk9GOfat — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 19, 2023

From Portland, Lencioni is a Bellator star in the featherweight division.

Before Lencioni’s cardiac event, he won four consecutive fights, with his last victory coming back in April against Blake Smith via submission. (RELATED: Jim Ross Stepping Away From AEW To ‘Heal’ After Bruising Fall)

You can donate to Lencioni’s GoFundMe here.