Dems Plan To Push Abortion Bills On Anniversary Of SCOTUS Striking Down Roe V. Wade

Senate Democrats are planning to push legislation regarding abortion access to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NBC News reported.

Democrats will present four bills that address access to contraceptives, the ability to travel without restriction between states for an abortion, data privacy and protection for doctors who perform abortions, according to NBC News. The bills are not expected to pass, but Democrats are hoping to make a point by forcing Republicans to revisit the topic and defend their beliefs on the record. (RELATED: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade)

“Senate Democrats will force Republicans to go on the record once again, and explain to the American people why they refuse to codify our right to contraception, why they refuse to let women travel across state lines for lifesaving health care,” Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Murray also claimed the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which occurred on June 24, 2022, caused “a full-blown health care crisis,” according to NBC News.

Democrats require “unanimous consent” for the bills to pass, which have not been obtained, NBC News reported.

White House officials will be in attendance at various events regarding abortion this week.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will join the Democratic National Committee for an event on Friday with three activist groups including EMILYs List, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NBC News reported. Harris will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday to host a speech regarding the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

