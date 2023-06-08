Ticket Prices Skyrocket 1,034% After Lionel Messi Commits To Inter Miami

I’m overdosing on glory! Lionel Messi is actually coming to Miami!

As glorious as it is, however, I’m going to have to pay top dollar to see him play. Because when Lionel Messi made his official announcement Wednesday that he plans on taking his talents to South Beach, Inter Miami ticket prices were sent skyrocketing to unbelievable levels.

What’s funny is that ticket prices already started shooting up when we were still in the “reportedly” phase of the Messi to Miami move, and when he later confirmed the news, prices popped up even further.

From the looks of it, Messi’s first game with the David Beckham-owned club could be July 21 when they host Cruz Azul in their opening match of the Leagues Cup. Heading into Wednesday, the lowest ticket price for that game was a cheap $29, but after the Messi announcement, the cheapest now sits at a whopping $329, according to TickPick. Statistically, that’s a crazy 1,034% increase.

To put it even more into perspective to truly show you how historic this Messi move is, TickPick’s brand manager Kyle Zorn told Reuters that Messi’s first match in an Inter Miami kit will most likely be the most expensive MLS game ever — ever. In other words, Messi is literally changing the league in front of our eyes.

Other notable ticket price surges are two road games for Inter Miami, where their Aug. 26 game against the New York Red Bulls saw a 1,236% increase, and the Sept. 3 matchup taking on LAFC jumped up 420%, according to TickPick.

Game 3 NBA Final ticket prices in Miami: $416 🏀 Lionel Messi’s (potential) first match for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on July 21: $481 Messi effect ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jX6MmrGGm3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2023

The greatest of all time in those swagged out pink and black jerseys playing on Miami soil … you better believe that it’s worth it to pay those top-notch prices. I mean, dang, this is Lionel Messi. His aura is so legendary, it’s insane.

Like Inter Miami’s video announcing the move … it gave me pure chills:

Hard to believe it’s actually happening, but it’s happening.@InterMiamiCF released a banger of a hype clip to celebrate. LIONEL MESSI IS COMING TO SOUTH FLORIDA! #InterMiamiCF https://t.co/4IKoJ3nfpH pic.twitter.com/uaa7EU4XR5 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) June 7, 2023

Me personally, I’ve got a load of money that I want to spend, though I’m sure my wife will have something to say about it. But I want tickets to see at least one game, a couple of Lionel Messi jerseys (the pink one and the black one), and just thinking about it, there’s a ton of stuff that I could see myself spending money on with this situation.

This is Lionel freakin’ Messi we’re talking about … LIONEL MESSI! There’s no telling how long he’ll be in America, so the way I’m seeing it, I need to strike while it’s hot and soak everything up. These are classic times upon us, at least for South Florida sports fans. (RELATED: So Flashy! Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal How TIAA Bank Stadium Could Be Redesigned, And It Looks Absolutely Epic)

So yeah, it’s most certainly worth the money.