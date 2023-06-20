Judge Sets Date For Trump’s Trial In Documents Case

Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon has set August 14, 2023 as the start date for a two-week criminal jury trial in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Parties will first meet for a calendar call on August 8. All pre-trial motions are required to be filed by July 24, 2023, according to the court filing.

The former president was charged with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act, or “the willful retention of national defense information,” according to the June 9 indictment. Additionally, he was charged with one count each of “conspiracy to obstruct Justice,” “withholding a document or record,” “corruptly concealing a document or record,” “concealing a document in a federal investigation,” “a scheme to conceal” and “false statements and representations.”

Trump pleaded not guilty last week in federal court, afterwards slamming the charges as a “sham indictment” during a speech in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida ordered Trump’s legal team not to release evidence to the public before the trial begins. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Won A Presidential Records Lawsuit Over His ‘Sock Drawer’ Tapes. Here’s What That Could Mean For Trump.)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.