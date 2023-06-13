‘Outrageous And Vicious’: Trump Slams ‘Sham Indictment’ In Speech After Arrest

Former President Donald Trump gave a speech Tuesday after he pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified materials.

The former president took the stage in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the first time since being arrested, speaking in front of a cheering crowd. Trump firmly denied the charges of what he called a “sham indictment,” saying it comes as a result of corruption from the Biden Administration. He called it election interference and an attempt to destroy American democracy. He also argued that his actions were protected by the Presidential Records Act, and that he had “every right” to keep the documents.

He called his indictment “one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law.”

Trump drew comparisons to other politicians including President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Trump said that Bill Clinton “lost the nuclear codes” but was never charged. He also argued that then-Vice President Biden mishandled classified documents, but he would not have been protected under the Presidential Records Act.

“Hillary Clinton broke the law and she didn’t get indicted,” Trump said. He accused Bush of losing millions of emails.

DONALD TRUMP: "If the Communists get away with this, it won't stop with me… Now that the seal is broken — I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt President in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the entire Biden Crime Family."

Trump argued that he followed protocol under the Presidential Records Act, and called out Biden for allegedly breaking the law. (RELATED: Biden Admin Arrests Donald Trump)

“I did everything right and they indicted me!” Trump said.

“Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It’s an absolute right — this is the law,” Trump added.

He said that the boxes photographed in one of his Mar-a-Lago bathrooms contained “personal belongings” including clothing items such as shirts and shoes.

The former president called special counsel Jack Smith a “thug” and “deranged.” Trump accused him of running a biased investigation and said that Smith carries out “political hit jobs.”

“They want to distract from the real espionage and the real crimes,” Trump said. “Let’s go out and let’s indict President Trump so they don’t talk about the $5 million bribe.”

The Republican presidential candidate claimed that he’s a victim of “persecution,” and that the indictment is part of a broader campaign including the “Russia hoax,” impeachments, and the “Mueller witch hunt.”

He said that the indictment represented a new precedent — one that he would turn against the Biden family if elected. Trump promised to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Joe Biden and his family.

“If the Communists get away with this, it won’t stop with me,” Trump said. “The seal is now broken.”

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the entire Biden crime family,” he promised.

Trump decried the state of the southern border, promised to tackle crime, and reiterated that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.

Trump was indicted on June 8 after a months-long investigation into his handling of classified documents. The former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided in August by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). (RELATED: Trump Indictment Unsealed)



Federal prosecutors charged Trump with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information. Additionally, Trump was charged with one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal,” and one count of “false statements and representations.”