‘Investigate Jared Kushner’: Liberals Downplay Hunter Biden Charges

Amid the bombshell revelation that Hunter Biden will likely avoid jail time for gun offenses and tax evasion, liberal commentators scrambled to downplay the significance of the news.

The Justice Department released court filings Tuesday revealing that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and enter a pretrial diversion program for lying on a firearm form and possessing a gun while addicted to drugs.

Ron Filipkowski, a liberal commentator and attorney, said he does not care about the charges because they do not involve the president himself. He added that Hunter should be held accountable like any other private citizen who breaks the law. (RELATED: NO JAIL TIME: Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty In Deal To Avoid Jail)

“None of this involves Joe Biden, and he is a private citizen, so honestly I don’t care. He committed crimes and should be held accountable for his crimes just like anyone else,” Filipkowski tweeted.

So Biden left the Trump-appointed US Atty in place to allow him to finish investigating his own son. Now Hunter’s pleading guilty to two relatively minor tax misdemeanors and a weapons charge wingnuts probably don’t even think is constitutional. No wonder Rs are so feral today. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 20, 2023

Liberal Atlantic sports writer and recently-fired Spotify podcaster Jemele Hill agreed with Filipkowki’s tweet.

“Truly this. It is what it is,” Hill wrote in response to Filipkowski.

Bulwark writer Tim Miller used the news as an opportunity to mock a recent Fox News chyron that ripped President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator” in response to the news of former President Trump’s indictment.

“Wannabe dictator arrests own son,” Miller tweeted.

Journalist Matthew Yglesias argued that the Hunter Biden charges have effectively muted Republican grievances about the president’s son.

“A thousand GOP hacks crying in their soup over the loss of their dearly beloved ‘what about Hunter Biden’ talking points,” Yglsesias tweeted.

MSNBC host Medhi Hassan pointed out that a Trump-appointed prosecutor levied the charges against Hunter Biden and questioned if Biden will open an investigation against Jared Kushner.

“A Trump appointed prosecutor led the investigation into Hunter Biden. Will ‘dictator’ Joe Biden now appoint a prosecutor to investigate Jared Kushner? Isn’t that what should happen now, per the GOP view of the world? Right? Right??” Hassan tweeted.