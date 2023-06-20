Morgan Wallen’s Son Rushed To Hospital After Dog Attack

Country music icon Morgan Wallen’s son was taken to the emergency room Sunday after he was bitten in the face by his mother’s dog.

KT Smith took to her Instagram Story to share the news her 2-year-old son, Indigo, who she shares with Wallen, was attacked by a dog she rescued a year ago. Indigo required stitches from the ordeal and may have a small scar from the attack, but he is said to be okay.

“Yesterday, [the dog] bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” she said in one of the many stories shared on the incident.

Since the attack, Smith said she’s been looking for an option to re-home the dog. She said she does not want him to go to a shelter or be put down. Between tears, Smith detailed the dog’s many needs, a Great Pyrenees named Legend, which includes a lot of room. He does not walk on a leash, is scared of storms and needs space where no one will “crawl” all over him.

Morgan Wallen might be the most wholesome celebrity out there https://t.co/8HzqgdzQ6H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 18, 2023

She further conceded there was more she could have done to prevent the attack and she’s not going to be the kind of mother who keeps a violent dog in the house. Indigo is currently out of the house, so Legend needs to be re-homed as soon as possible. That way, the “Last Night” singer’s child can return to his mother.

“He is not aggressive toward adults at all. You can get in his face, and you can do anything, and he’s still such a good dog,” she noted. Wallen has yet to comment on the situation. (RELATED: ‘Whip Your F**king Ass’: Country Music Star Chris Janson Loses It At Concert-Goer Who Flipped Off His Son)

In a later post, Smith said Legend was just dropped off with the “sweetest family” and will be living out the rest of his days on a big farm.