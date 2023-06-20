‘Motherf*cker, You Don’t Have Friends In The Joint’: Robert Downey Jr. Describes His Life In Jail

Robert Downey Jr. spoke candidly about what life in prison was like for him during a conversation with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast “Armchair Expert.”

The “Iron Man” star was promoting his documentary “Sr,” which highlights his relationship with his father, the filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Downey Jr. spoke about his struggles with addiction and explained how his failure to appear for court-ordered drug tests eventually led to a year-long prison term that began in 1999. Shepard asked Downey Jr. about how long he was in jail before the reality of his situation set in, which prompted Downey Jr. to open up about the experience, comparing prison to a “really bad neighborhood.”

“Arguably the most dangerous place I’ve ever been in my life because nobody is designated if they’re a level 1, 2, 3 or 4 criminal,” Downey Jr. said. “There was no opportunity there. It was only threats. Yes, everyone is going to take your wallet, so watch it.”

He described what it was like to walk the yard for the first time, knowing he would see nothing but that particular scenery for the next year of his life.

“The closest thing I can associate it to is to being sent to a distant planet where there’s no way home until the planets align,” he said.

Downey Jr. said it took him two weeks to assimilate in his new environment.

NEW! 🎧 Robert Downey Jr participa do “Armchair Expert” podcast comandado por Dax Shepard. O programa está disponível no Spotify! pic.twitter.com/tDk1MhfQXm — Robert Downey Jr. BR (@RDJBrazil) June 19, 2023

“We are programmed to, within a short amount of time, to be able to adjust to things that are seemingly impossible,” he said. “Day 15 was a ball. By Day 15, I’m dialed in.”

Downey Jr. said he fostered a new philosophy and learned to live differently on the inside, due to the ongoing struggle to stay safe and survive.

“The most important thing is, as long as you have the willingness to do harm, it is unlikely you will be targeted,” he explained. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Like My Life Is Ending And I Am Truly Scared’: Jen Shah Details Her First Days In Prison)

He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated… “Sr.” is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey’s maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Only on Netflix, December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/uQBWIHmfFw — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 3, 2022

Shepard then asked his guest how he made friends in jail, which elicited a colorful response.

“Motherfucker, you don’t have friends in the joint. You have acquaintances,” Downey Jr. said.