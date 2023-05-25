Jen Shah Fears For Her Safety After Reports Someone In Same Prison Is Leaking Her Photos

“Real Housewives” star Jen Shah has reportedly requested an investigation into who took photographs of her behind bars.

A photo agency has possession of photographs showing Shah walking in the yard of FPC Bryan in Texas, but she has no idea who snapped the picture, according to TMZ. Shah’s representative, Chris Giovanni, believes the photo was taken from inside the prison, and he’s concerned for her safety. “When I saw the photo and recognized the angle and location of where that photo was captured, I became immediately frightened,” he said to TMZ.

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Fears for Her Safety After Prison Photos Leak https://t.co/ELojbeSh3k — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2023



Shah spoke out about the situation.

“I strongly believe the photo was not taken from the outside near the exterior gates, but rather deep inside the compound at FPC-Bryan,” she said, according to TMZ.

The reality television star is currently serving a 6.5 year prison sentence that began in February after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the situation said the incarcerated reality star fears the person that took the photo could also harm her.

“I am so worried that the next photo secretly taken of me could be in the shower, using the bathroom, or possibly changing my clothes,” she said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Like My Life Is Ending And I Am Truly Scared’: Jen Shah Details Her First Days In Prison)

Shah reportedly believes prison personnel took the photos or have given access to a photographer. Her husband Sharrieff is reportedly planning to contact the Bureau of Prisons to request an investigation into the matter. Sources close to the situation said he is already in the process of writing a letter expressing her fears and concerns, according to TMZ.