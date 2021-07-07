Robert Downey Sr., Father Of Robert Downey Jr., Dead At 85

Legendary filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., father of actor Robert Downey Jr. has died following his battle with Parkinson’s. He was 85.

The actor and filmmaker’s wife, best-selling author Rosemary Rogers, said she was at home with her husband when he passed away in his sleep at his New York City home on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

The star, who recently appeared in such hit movies as “Boogie Nights,” and “To Live and Die in LA,” recently celebrated his 85th birthday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Robert Downey Sr., actor and filmmaker dad of Robert Jr., dead at 85 https://t.co/dZ3eEn8Yos pic.twitter.com/D1MNsSta86 — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2021

The outlet noted, Downey Sr. had been battling Parkinson’s disease for more than five years before his death.

The writer and director is best known for making such classic movies as “Putney Swope” in 1969 and “Greaser’s Palace” in 1972.

“Iron Man” star actually appeared in “Greaser’s Palace” as a child along with his sister Allyson and Downey Sr.’s first wife, Elsie Downey.

Downey Sr. and Elisie tied the knot in 1962 and divorced in 1982. He married his second wife, Laura Ernst, in 1991 and was with her until her death three years later. Rogers and Robert Sr. later married in 1998.

His final directorial project was a 2005 documentary titled “Rittenhouse Square.”

The Marvel star has since shared a touching post on Instagram about his father in a tribute to his life.

“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..,” “The Avengers” star wrote. “He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.”

“According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years,” he added. “Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”