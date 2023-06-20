‘The View’ Co-Hosts Praise Fox News Host Bret Baier For Interview With Trump

“The View” co-hosts on Tuesday praised Fox News anchor Bret Baier for how he conducted an interview with former President Donald Trump.

Baier occasionally got into tense exchanges with Trump during the first half of the interview, which aired Monday evening. The Fox News anchor pressed Trump on targeting his former staffers with personal attacks.

“Bret Baier did a really good job,” co-host Sara Haines said Tuesday.

“He did,” co-host Joy Behar added, after saying she does not trust Fox.

“Watching that interview, we shouldn’t be surprised anymore, but my jaw was on the ground,” Haines continued. “One of my favorite parts was that rundown of all the people. It felt like Bret Baier was reading mean Tweets and he just kept an even tone the whole time.”

“‘A gutless pig’ — that hurts,” Behar said. (RELATED: Bret Baier Grills Trump On Hiring The ‘Best People,’ Many Of Whom Are Now Running Against Him)

Haines also praised Baier for countering Trump’s claims of election interference in the 2020 presidential race. She pointed to Trump’s attack of co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked as a strategic communications director under the previous administration.

Griffin reiterated her claims that Trump is “unfit for office” and that people should believe her because she knows the former President. The former Trump administration official said she previously thought she could “make [Trump] better” by working with him, but realized she did not have the ability once he allegedly refused to walk back a statement about Black Lives Matter rioters in 2020.

During the interview, Trump denied he possessed documents with sensitive national security information, leading Baier to interject. Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump with 37 counts of allegedly mishandling classified material.

“There wasn’t a document,” Trump said. “I had lots of paper. I had copies of newspaper articles. I had copies of magazines. I had copies of everything.”

“And, the indictment cites the recording and the testimony from people in the room saying you showed it to people there that day. So, you say on this tape that you can’t declassify it, so why have it?” Baier asked.

“Bret, there was no document,” Trump said. “That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things, and it may have been held up or may not. But that was not a document. I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories, and articles.”