Buckingham Palace Announces Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant

Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie is pregnant and will welcome her second child into the world in the summer of 2023.

Palace representatives delivered the good news in a Monday statement. “Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace said in the statement, according to People. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

The couple confirmed the news with an intimate photograph on their official Instagram page of August kissing Princess Eugenie’s belly.

The image shows August snuggled up close to his mother’s baby bump with his arms wrapped around her body as she looks down at him with a smile.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption alongside the image. She followed up with a small gesture that included her husband in the announcement. “📸 by Jack,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Never Needed To Be This Way’: Prince Harry Speaks In Advance Of Memoir Release)

Sarah Ferguson is among the numerous big names and adoring fans who took to the comments section of Princess Eugenie’s Instagram page to share their excitement with the royal.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter will be the first to give birth to a royal baby after the Queen’s passing. The child’s birthright will place it as 13th in line of succession to the British throne, according to People.