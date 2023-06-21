REPORT: Australian Football Club Essendon To Evaluate If Bombers Logo Is ‘Offensive’

Oh, give me a break.

Known as the Bombers, Australian rules football club Essendon could reportedly change their logo, removing the aircraft that’s in the middle of its emblem.

Essendon will survey their fanbase on whether or not they believe that the bomber military aircraft is “offensive,” according to The Herald Sun. Both the nickname and bomber image have been in place for the club since 1940. Founded in 1872, Essendon has other names that they’ve gone by as well — the Red and Blacks and the Same Olds.

The current design for the logo was created in 1997, with the aircraft being a connection to the club’s location to Melbourne Airport. As of this time, there is no indication that Essendon will change their nickname, according to The Age.

“I’d be very disappointed if the Bomber was gone.” Matthew Lloyd reacts to reports Essendon is considering changing its logo – and removing any reference to the iconic Bomber jet.#9FootyClassified | @Channel9 pic.twitter.com/bpxog2sjCX — Footy on Nine (@FootyonNine) June 19, 2023

Wow … the decline of the human species is sad. And not just sad … like, comically sad.

Seriously, how on earth did we arrive at a point in our society where we’re offended by planes?

Look, I get it. Nobody likes war and destruction (though I do enjoy a good military plane), but it’s a football club. For the most part, sports franchises like to have something that’s “tough” or gives them a good look in the world of competition. Plus, how cool is it to have a bomber jet as your logo? (RELATED: ‘Great White Hope-ism’: ESPN’s William C. Rhoden Writes Racist Op-Ed Taking Jabs At Both Nikola Jokić And Larry Bird)

All of this stuff is just ridiculous. Offended by planes … what a joke.