Director Luc Besson Cleared Of Rape Charges Dating Back To 2018

France’s Cour de Cassation, the U.S.’s Supreme Court equivalent, cleared famous director Luc Besson of rape charges Wednesday in relation to allegations brought forward against him in 2018, Variety reported.

Actress Sand Van Roy alleged she had an affair with Besson and claimed he raped her at a Paris hotel in May 2018. Court documents revealed the Cour de Cassation stated ” … there doesn’t exist, at present, any means to allow for the admission of the appeal,” according to Variety.

Besson’s attorney Theirry Marembert said the ruling “puts a definitive end to this procedure initiated in 2018.”

‘Lucy’ Director Luc Besson Cleared of Rape Charges in France After 2018 Allegation https://t.co/27jUeS5FmL — People (@people) June 21, 2023

Van Roy has been ordered to pay Besson €2,500 and will not be permitted to sue him again in Europe with the same charges, according to Variety.

“This decision confirms the dismissal in favor of Luc Besson and confirms all the decisions of the last five years which have found him not guilty,” Marembert said in a statement to Variety. “It therefore puts a definitive end to this procedure initiated in 2018, during which Luc Besson was systematically cleared by all the magistrates who examined the case.”

“As a lawyer, I welcome this exemplary procedure, which has allowed the manifestation of the truth which is that Luc Besson is innocent,” Marembert added. (RELATED: Danny Masterson’s Wife Reportedly Standing By Him Amid Rape Conviction)

Van Roy was an actress in the 2017 film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” which was directed by Besson.

Besson denied all allegations against him since their onset, according to People.