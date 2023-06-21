Firefighter Allegedly Stole Dead Man’s Credit Card During EMS Call Before Spending Spree

A New York firefighter allegedly stole the credit cards of a victim during an emergency call, spending over $1,000 the following day, according to authorities.

Sylus McKenzie, a veteran of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for four years, was indicted on multiple charges after authorities claim he swiped an American Express and MasterCard from a victim during an emergency call. The victim later died, according to a press release from the Bronx District Attorney’s office. When McKenzie left the victim’s home, responders who were left behind to seal the scene discovered the victim’s credit cards were missing, the release continued.

A City firefighter has been charged with stealing credit cards from a deceased patient and using them to make hundreds of dollars in purchases. DOI investigated with @BronxDAClark. Read the release: https://t.co/WOLZI6xtqQ — NYC DOI (@NYC_DOI) June 20, 2023



The following day, the 33-year-old firefighter allegedly used and attempted to use the victim’s credit cards, racking up a total of $1,123.21 in purchases before being caught, the press release stated. Purchases were allegedly made at a Sunoco Gas Station, a supermarket and Target, where a pair of AirPods were obtained.

“These alleged actions are reprehensible, even more so because he is a member of the city’s Bravest and violated the public trust,” District Attorney Darcel D. Clark stated in the release. (RELATED: School Administrator Accused Of Embezzling $600k For IVF Treatments, Family Vacations)

New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber criticized McKenzie’s alleged actions as “disgraceful,” adding that the firefighter’s conduct “does not represent the compassion and integrity” of New York City’s first responders.

“McKenzie was entrusted to provide emergency medical attention to New Yorkers in need. Instead, he [allegedly] used his position to steal the identity and credit cards of an individual he was called upon to help,” Strauber said in the release.

McKenzie has been hit with grand larceny, identity theft and other charges for stealing credit cards. He is due back in court Sept. 7.