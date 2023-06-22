Adele Resorts To Dirty Jokes After Forgetting Her Own Lyrics

A recently-surfaced video of Adele’s June 18 concert fail shows the star forgetting her own lyrics during a performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — but she made up for it by telling a raunchy joke to her fans.

The famous singer started to sing “I Drink Wine,” but apparently forgot the opening line and completely blanked on the lyrics. She hilariously threw her hands into the air and shouted “I forgot the fucking lyrics! This song. Fuck!”

She handled the blunder with humor and the audience immediately began to cheer her on. Adele didn’t seem ready to start again, though. Instead, she took command of the stage and used the opportunity for stand-up comedy with a vulgar twist.

Adele’s sudden show-stop had fans laughing with her, instead of at her. She handled the mishap like a champ and was able to poke fun at herself. “Bloody hell — $50 dollars that cost me last night!” she shouted.

The famous singer shook her head in apparent disbelief as she paced the stage in a form-fitting black dress with a rainbow train. She waked towards fans in the front row and extended the microphone in their direction. “Remind me of the lyric,” she said before she managed to recall the words.

“How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?” she sang.

“Alright, let’s reset and start that one again, shall we?” she said.

The music began and Adele leaned into the song for about two seconds before experiencing a technical issue and being forced to stop again. She apparently decided that was it for the song and opted to explore an entirely different form of entertainment, seemingly going through jokes in her mind and then explaining to fans why all the ones coming to her were inappropriate.

“Oh no, I can’t tell that one, it’s too filthy,” she said as she looked up in an animated fashion, as though contemplating something serious.

“Do it, do it, come on, come one,” someone shouted from the crowd. (RELATED: Adele Overshares On Stage By Telling Fans About Her ‘Jock Itch’)

“I think I’ve told it before, and I think I got in trouble,” Adele said. She launched into it anyway.

“What do you call a woman with bad breath?” she asked the crowd. “A woman standing on her head.”

“Oh my God! Whoa!” someone said.

The famous singer went on to joke about “lady bits” before starting her song once more.