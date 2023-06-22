‘Best Impeachment Insurance’: DeSantis Says Biden Picked Harris As VP Because ‘No One Wants Kamala’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris was “impeachment insurance” for President Joe Biden, because nobody “wants” her to be president.

While 86% of Biden voters (86%) who responded to a Suffolk/USA today poll released June 13 said they felt comfortable with Harris as president, Harris has polled around a 36% approval rating, and has come under fire over staff departures while also facing critical coverage from the media. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m Not Talking About That’: Joe Manchin Runs Away From Endorsing Kamala Harris)

WATCH:

DeSantis on why Biden picked Kamala: “She’s the best impeachment insurance money can buy. No matter what he does, no one wants Kamala.”pic.twitter.com/4sk5HiiIrR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 22, 2023

“I kind of understand why he did it, because like, she’s the best impeachment insurance money can buy,” DeSantis said at a campaign event in South Carolina. “No matter what he does, no one wants Kamala.”

Harris was retained as Biden’s running mate, per a January 2022 statement by the president, who announced his re-election bid April 25 with a video posted to social media. The Biden administration has taken steps to try to boost Harris’s popularity since the re-election announcement, with Harris taking point on abortion.

Biden placed Harris in charge of addressing the crisis on the border with Mexico in March, but has been criticized by politicians and the media in her role. Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“If we muff this one, and Biden gets in again – heck, you may end up with Kamala as president even,” DeSantis said about the upcoming presidential election, referring to the fact that Biden is 80, and would be 86 should he win re-election in 2024 and serve a full term.

