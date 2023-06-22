REPORT: Star Veteran Point Guard Chris Paul On Move In Huge Trade, Second Time In Four Days

The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors reportedly agreed to a trade Thursday, sending young star Jordan Poole to the Wizards, and veteran star Chris Paul to the Warriors according to ESPN.

The Warriors will also be sending a 2030 protected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick to the Wizards and 2020 second-rounder Ryan Rollings as part of the trade, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The Washington team is offering Chris Paul in the trade league insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The trade follows a series of moves made by the Wizards in an apparent complete revamping of their roster. The team acquired former Phoenix Sun Chris Paul in a Sunday trade that sent their star shooting guard, Bradley Beal, to Arizona.

The Wizards then finalized a trade late Wednesday, sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and acquiring guard Tyus Jones, forward Danilo Gallinari and center Mike Muscala, along with draft capital. (RELATED: BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: NBA Teams Swap Big-Name Players, Assets Ahead Of Draft)

The addition of Paul to the Warriors adds a solid veteran presence, along with Paul’s hall-of-fame caliber passing, scoring and basketball IQ. Paul would only add to the already elite backcourt that includes “Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Poole, on the other hand, provides solid young talent and high potential for the Wizards. Video circulated in October 2022 appearing to show teammate Draymond Green punch Poole during a practice session. The two had allegedly been bickering prior to the incident.

This trade adds to the eventful pre-draft offseason bazaar the NBA has been so far in 2023.