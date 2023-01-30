REPORT: Stephen Curry Opposes Multi-Family Housing Development In California Because Of ‘Safety’ Concerns

NBA superstar and progressive activist Stephen Curry reportedly wrote a letter opposing a multi-family housing near his mansion for “safety” reasons.

Curry and his wife Ayesha reportedly wrote a letter to the town of Atherton, California, expressing their concerns with a plan to develop 16 townhouses where a single family home is currently located, according to local outlet The Alamanac. The housing project would be located at 23 Oakwood Blvd. and would not contribute to the state’s low-income housing requirements.

TIL: Steph Curry has apparently “been following along with the housing element update” in the affluent Bay Area suburb of Atherton, and opposes rezoning to allow a single-family mansion to become 16 townhomes due to concerns of “both privacy and safety” 😭 h/t @angelaswartz pic.twitter.com/9iVl90SBgf — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) January 28, 2023

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” the Currys said. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry Ejected After Throwing Mouth Guard In Critical Moment Against Memphis Grizzlies)

“We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood,” the Currys continued. “Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

Curry, a longtime Democratic activist, joined the non-profit NinetyToZero in 2021, a group devoted to economic equality and a reduced racial wealth gap, CNBC reported at the time. “Bridging the racial wealth gap is one of the biggest challenges of our generation,” Curry said. “We are setting a concrete approach that every organization can take to initiate meaningful progress now.”

Curry endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 and conducted a racial “equity” town hall with former President Barack Obama in 2019, Washington Free Beacon reported. Curry has voiced support for activist Colin Kaepernick and donated $10,000 to Kaepernick’s philanthropic efforts. He and his wife participated in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and repeatedly expressed support for the movement.

The Atherton City Council will vote on the final version of the 23 Oakwood project on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., the same day it must be submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.