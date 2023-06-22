Dana White Says He’s Been Talking To Zuckerberg And Musk After The Two Said They Wanted To Fight

SUFC president Dana White confirmed he spoke with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, saying both are “absolutely dead serious” about squaring off in the ring in Las Vegas.

Fans who thought the two ‘heavyweight’ billionaires were just talking a big game may want to think again. White said they’ve both expressed the desire to make this fight happen, and if they do, the numbers are going to be astronomical. “This would be the biggest fight ever — in the history of the world,” White told TMZ.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said to TMZ, Thursday. He went on to say that when asked about his intentions to actually step into the ring with Musk, Zuckerberg replied by saying, “send me location,” which is a direct UFC reference that indicates commitment.

White appeared to be riding the wave of excitement about the potential match. This would be “bigger than anything that’s ever been done and would break every pay-per-view record,” White said.

The UFC president made it clear that this was a high-stakes fight.

“These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” White told TMZ. “You don’t have to be a fight man to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it,” he said.

White already put some thought into how this would be orchestrated. He indicated he would “build a real card — they’d be the main event,” he said.

🚨| Dana White is confident he can make the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg happen in the UFC. White says he spoke with both men last night and they are ‘deadly serious’ about the fight. White believes it would be the biggest selling fight in history, tripling the… pic.twitter.com/PIx1b0lcCp — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 22, 2023

White estimated the cost to tune in to this fight night on pay-per-view would be a full $20 more than regular fights, taking the cost of tickets to $100 — not including the wild pricing for live tickets. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says The Strange Words LGBT Activists Invented To Describe Normal People Are ‘Slurs’)

As far as estimations go, White speculated this would at least triple the money generated by the Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor match-up.

The idea of putting two of the worlds most successful businessmen in the ring to face off against one another began when Musk responded to Zuckerberg’s comment that he planned to launch his own version of Twitter. Musk responded by saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” according to TMZ.