Deion Sanders Set To Undergo Emergency Surgery In Less Than 24 Hours

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery at 6 a.m. Friday after a blood clot was discovered in his groin, according to TMZ.

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones confirmed the procedure on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday.

“I had a chance to talk to him this morning. I said, ‘Man, I hope they don’t have to cut off your dick.’ That’s what I told him,” he said. “I said, ‘Bro, it would be bad if they have to cut off your dick bro. Just cut the leg off.'”

He paused to applaud Sanders and sent him best wishes for a fast recovery.

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin.. You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Sanders has been battling blood clot issues for a while now and has undergone numerous surgeries to rectify the lack of circulation in his left leg, according to TMZ. The NFL legend and Colorado football coach followed doctor’s orders and previously had two toes amputated.

Doctor’s feared his left foot would have to be amputated if his condition didn’t improve, but that doesn’t seem to be necessary at this point in time, according to ESPN.

“I just want him to get healthy, man,” Jones said, after calling his health woes no joke. (RELATED: ‘Moonshiners’ Star Craig Landry Suffers Gruesome Injuries After Electric Unicycle Crash)

Sanders’ doctors previously performed a procedure called a fasciotomy to help alleviate some of the pain and swelling he was experiencing. The procedure involves the cutting of tissue containing the muscle, which relieves pressure by allowing it to expand, according to People.

The entire football community is rooting for the legend’s full and speedy recovery as he prepares to go under the knife.