‘I’m Ready For Merrick Garland To Go’: Comer Says He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Biden AG

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Thursday he was “fed up” with Attorney General Merrick Garland following revelations from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts Thursday of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe. Whistleblowers also revealed Hunter Biden sent a message to a Chinese business partner claiming then-Vice President Joe Biden was with him during a payment dispute, according to Republican lawmakers.

“I’m ready for Merrick Garland to go,” Comer told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “That will be Speaker McCarthy and Jim Jordan’s call on whether or not he gets impeached, but I’m fed up with him.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Organized Crime Activity’: James Comer Hints At Next Steps In Biden Family Investigation)

“The reputation that Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray, for that matter, at the FBI, the reputation that they are leaving for their agencies is a disgrace,” Comer said. “They have created a situation where the American people have overwhelmingly lost confidence in our system of justice in America.”

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said during a June 12 speech on the Senate floor that recordings of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation exist.

“What we have heard today with the IRS whistleblower, when they were looking at the obvious tax violations by the Biden family, they were told to stand down,” Comer said after detailing other instances where the Justice Department allegedly told investigators not to pursue certain avenues of investigation into Biden. “So, this is a pattern that the Department of Justice has interfered and given preferential treatment to the Biden criminal activities.”

